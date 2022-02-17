BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TCPC opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $797.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.
In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.
