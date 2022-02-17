Blockzero Labs Hits One Day Volume of $254,482.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $254,482.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107194 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

