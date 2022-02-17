Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 98,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $963.66 million, a PE ratio of -46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

