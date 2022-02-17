Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.52 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
