Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.52 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.