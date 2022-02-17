Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.73 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BPMC opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.05.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

