Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.89, but opened at $71.52. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 7,727 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

