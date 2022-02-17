BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 1.1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.32 and last traded at C$27.19. Approximately 15,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

