BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BHKLY opened at $82.48 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

