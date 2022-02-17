Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Boot Barn worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.