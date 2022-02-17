BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

BWA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BorgWarner by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

