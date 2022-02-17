Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.

BORR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 11,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

