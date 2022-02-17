Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $91,112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000.

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

