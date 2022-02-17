BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

