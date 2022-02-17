BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

