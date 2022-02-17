Braden R. Kelly Sells 13,515 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FICO opened at $511.56 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,176,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

