Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.150 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,794. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Brady has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.