Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 43 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $72,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $276.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.