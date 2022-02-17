Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 3,713 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97.

