Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 9,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 22,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

