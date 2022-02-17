Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $495.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

