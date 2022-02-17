Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

