Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,345. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,589 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

