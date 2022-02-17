Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOV stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,313,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brightcove by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

