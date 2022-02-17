Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 153,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

