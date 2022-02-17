BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

BSIG stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.