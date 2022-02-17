Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.
Shares of BR stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20.
In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
