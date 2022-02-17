Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.