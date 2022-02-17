Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 546.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 82,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

