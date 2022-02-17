Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CTRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 936,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,146. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.