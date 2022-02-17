Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $168.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.33 million and the highest is $172.40 million. Everi reported sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $648.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $698.04 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $717.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Everi stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 719,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,752,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.