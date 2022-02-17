Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.21 and the lowest is $9.17. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $5.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $35.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $33.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.64. 195,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,939. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

