Brokerages Expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
REED stock remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 456,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,460. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.