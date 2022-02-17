Brokerages Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNLX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,440. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.