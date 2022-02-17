Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $19.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

