Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,532,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,001. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

