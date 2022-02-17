Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
