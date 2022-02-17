Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $32.67

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 272,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

