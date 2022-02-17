Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) PT at $3,122.67

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,122.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $$70.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

