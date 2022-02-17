Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $12.87

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

