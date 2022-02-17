Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $16.79

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.79.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of TALO opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
