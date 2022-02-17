Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $9.38

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 137,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $517.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.