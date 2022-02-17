Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $9.38

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
