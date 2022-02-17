Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

XERS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $178.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

