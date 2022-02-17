Brokers Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

