Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

