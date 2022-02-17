Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.