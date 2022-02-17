Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Bruker stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.