Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 10.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

