Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

