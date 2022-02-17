Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.16

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

