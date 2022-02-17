CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$33.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.05. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

