Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
CRNCY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92.
CRNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
