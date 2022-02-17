Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CRNCY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CRNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.